Obit: John S. Brown
John S. Brown, 81, passed away on May 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. John was born on January 13, 1940, to John and Eva (Williams) Brown in Schurz, Nevada. John loved playing baseball and his 1957-58 high school baseball team was recently inducted into the Greenware Hall of Fame (Fallon, Nevada). He was coached by the late Elmo Dericco and late Ron Engel, assisted by Ed Arcniega, who coached the team to capture Churchill County High School’s first baseball state championship. John’s outstanding pitching skills resulted in him being recruited by the San Francisco Giants to play on their farm team. After graduating from Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nevada, John moved to San Francisco to pursue his baseball career and attended San Francisco State University. While in San Francisco he met his wife, Anna Marie Pond.www.eastoregonian.com