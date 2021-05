The Los Angeles Angels look to win their three-game Freeway series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they meet in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The Angels won the first game of the series by a score of 9-2 before the Dodgers took game two by a score of 14-11. The Angels enter play on Sunday in last place in the American League West, 5.5 games behind the Oakland Athletics for first place. The Dodgers are currently tied for second place in the National League West with the San Diego Padres, 2.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants. This is the first of two series between these two teams, as they meet at Dodger Stadium from August 6-8.