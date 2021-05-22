Sarah Kemp Takes LPGA Tour Lead at Firm and Fast Kingsmill

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. KINGSMILL, Va. | The smile never faded. Not on the first tee. Not in the middle of the front nine when birdies by others loosened her grip on the solo lead. Not early in the back nine when one careless approach led to a sloppy double bogey. And not when the putter that had been so reliable for the last six months went a tick south late in the day. Through it all, 35-year-old Australian Sarah Kemp looked like a homecoming queen in the back seat of the drop-top Lincoln. She waved, she grinned, she gave the occasional “oh shoot” head tilt and “aw shucks” shrug. Anyone who didn’t know better would assume Kemp was a 10-time winner, not a journeywoman in her 14th year still seeking her first LPGA Tour victory.