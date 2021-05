Tyler Weiss will be attending the University of New Mexico to study Biochemistry. He hopes to continue with athletics at the collegiate level. Photo by Don Taylor. Tyler Weiss has been playing hockey since he was 4 years old, but his love of the game started much earlier in his life. He attended his first NM Scorpions game when he was just two weeks old. He was a hit with the players and loved banging on the glass and cheering the team on as he got older. Once he was old enough to play there was no keeping him off the ice; you could say it was in his blood. He has gained life experience and many lasting friendships through the sport.