The amateur baseball season is upon us and after last year’s limited schedule, Laker fans are chomping at the bit. On Sunday, May 9, Laker Stadium in Maple Lake was lit up for the first time in 2021 as the home team took on the Cokato Kernels. They had planned to hone their skills the previous Friday with an inter-squad scrimmage, but the team’s young college players were having so much success with their school teams they couldn’t make it back in time and it was cancelled. That bodes well for the season that this year includes 32 games, a vast improvement over last year when the pandemic delayed their start and allowed them only 10 games. The shortened 2020 season didn’t stop them from getting hot in the playoffs, however, where they won a spot in the state tournament and made the second round.