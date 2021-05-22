newsbreak-logo
Community Notification

 05/21/21

On 05/21/21 at approximately 3:00 pm, two 12-year-old females were sitting in the grass area along the Ohlone Greenway in the area of Masonic and Dartmouth. The juveniles were approached by a subject who began making inappropriate remarks to them. The juveniles began walking away from the subject who continued to try to gain their attention by calling out to them. The subject followed the girls a short distance, but eventually discontinued his efforts to gain their attention.

