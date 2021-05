Julian Charrière: Towards No Earthly Pole, at the Dallas Museum of Art, May 2–August 8, 2021. “It’s very complicated to find a better sculpture than an iceberg,” says the Berlin-based Charrière. I imagine it’s also fairly complicated to dig boulders from one of the Earth’s poles, coring them out to be arranged in the Hoffman Galleries at the DMA. Charriere’s refrigeration boxes, with their lace frost windows, are backed by the Museum’s fountain and guard the entrance on Harwood Street. Charrière is dealing in a rare material: Arctic ice.