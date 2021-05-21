Timeline: White Celebs and Black Hairstyles
Once again, the ongoing and dreadful conversation about celebrities sporting cultural appropriation hairstyles is back, and this time in full force. Justin Bieber posted a series of Instagram flicks in April with his hair in dreadlocks, followed by a selfie of the pop singer sporting his new look the next day. Of course, this booked a revisitation to the infamous debate of white celebrities – and white people in general – appropriating hairstyles outside of their race.yr.media