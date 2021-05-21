Timeline: White Celebs and Black Hairstyles

Anytime a person gets into a relationship with a celebrity, it’s important for them to understand that they’ll probably have to deal with a lot of attention from the public. While this proves to be too much for some people, Camryn Swanson doesn’t seem to mind. Ever since her relationship with rap star Tyga has gone public, Camaryn’s name has been all over the blogs. The couple’s relationship marks the first time Tyga has been open about a relationship since his break up with Kylie Jenner. So far, people seem to be loving the couple and they’re hoping to see a lot more of them on social media. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Camaryn Swanson.