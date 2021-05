Aug 6, 1972 – May 19, 2021. Duane Russell Bell, Jr., 48, of Arapahoe passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home. A rosary will be recited on Sunday, May 23, 2021, starting at 7:00 pm followed by a wake at his home, 20 East Great Plains Road Arapahoe, WY. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Fremont Center at the Riverton Fairgrounds with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.