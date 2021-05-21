In Support of High-Speed Rail in the USA
Recently, PDA has joined with Manufacturing Renaissance, Democracy Partners, and other organizations to promote a program designed to grow the U.S. manufacturing sector with a commitment to high wages, diverse ownership, and environmental stewardship. We feel that this model for “high-road” domestic manufacturing will help us achieve the prosperous, inclusive middle class society—without poverty or carbon emissions—that we need in 21st Century America.pdamerica.org