Fremont County, WY

County received application from Ambulance Providers; Special meeting set Tuesday

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fremont County Commissioners have set a special meeting for this Tuesday to consider at least two applications from ambulance companies to provide EMS services here. The deadline for the applications passed in the middle of April without a single application. At the time Chairman Travis Becker said several companies had expressed interest but none had yet moved on their interest. “They need to fish or cut bait,” he said at the time.

