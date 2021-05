A prime site with planning permission for 43 dwellings at Caersws, near Newtown, Powys, has been placed on the market. In the current property market demand for the land is expected to be high for the 5.3-acre site on the edge of the Mid Wales village at Penyborfa, Carno Road. Only part of the site is allocated for housing, with the remainder to be used for recreational and amenity use.