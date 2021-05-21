newsbreak-logo
Cook County, IL

There won't be a parade, but the 4th on 53rd plans to return this July

By Aaron Gettinger, staff writer
Hyde Park Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will not be a parade, but the 4th on 53rd Picnic is planned to go on this year in Nichols Park after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's going to be in-park, an afternoon of family fun consisting of activities that you'll recognize from past park picnics and also a couple of new ones," said organizer Dave White with the Nichols Park Advisory Council. "We're designing it so that it can be spaced in time and physically spaced in the park so that it can maintain both the number of people and their distancing."

Chicago, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Woodlawn church to host 'Radical Rest' program on Sunday

CSO substitute violist and musical medicine practitioner Clara Takarabe will perform healing viola music live as part of a “Radical Rest” program at the First Presbyterian Church in Woodlawn on Sunday, May 23. The musical program is designed to alleviate stresses, especially those related to “economic injustice, racism, lack of...
Politics
Hyde Park Herald

Chamber of Commerce to celebrate centennial with history event

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its centennial with a storytelling program put on together with the Hyde Park Historical Society on Thursday, May 27. The Chamber of Commerce has a few different organizational precursors in the neighborhood, but the earliest is the Hyde Park Businessman's Association, founded in 1920. (A 100th celebration was impossible last year due to the pandemic.) It was formally renamed to the Chamber of Commerce in 1985.
Cook County, IL

Organization Helps Seniors Maintain Independence

For the last three years, Schaumburg-based North West Housing Partnership (NWHP) has paved the way to independence for senior citizens 65 and up to “age in place” and remain in their homes. Through the Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) program, barriers that would otherwise prevent...
Chicago, IL
Hyde Park Herald

57th Street Art Fair cancels in-person event, will be virtual

The 57th Street Art Fair has cancelled plans for a scaled-down in-person event next month, citing health and safety concerns. Organizers did apply for a city permit to hold the 74th-annual edition of the fair but have not received a reply. Neither have they received permission yet from Ray School and Chicago Public Schools to use the footprint as a staging area.
Chicago, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Close encounters: 'youre muted' at the Logan Center

It can be fun and even necessary, from time to time, to wander through life like an alien which has little understanding of what it is seeing and which is just now learning what the things of the world are. It freshens life and eliminates jadedness, an important thing for a critic to do, especially if he or she is confronting art created in a time of life that he or she is keen to leave behind, a time of anguish and unearned self-seriousness: the undergraduate years.
Restaurants
Hyde Park Herald

Chamber of Commerce hosts virtual restaurant tour Tuesday

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will host a free virtual restaurant tour next Tuesday, May 4. The three restaurants on the tour are Jade Court, Chant, and Ja' Grill. Participants can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win $50 gift certificates to the businesses. Visit restauranttour.eventbrite.com for tickets...