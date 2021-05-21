There won't be a parade, but the 4th on 53rd plans to return this July

There will not be a parade, but the 4th on 53rd Picnic is planned to go on this year in Nichols Park after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's going to be in-park, an afternoon of family fun consisting of activities that you'll recognize from past park picnics and also a couple of new ones," said organizer Dave White with the Nichols Park Advisory Council. "We're designing it so that it can be spaced in time and physically spaced in the park so that it can maintain both the number of people and their distancing."