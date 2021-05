A Dubuque man suffered minor injuries after flipping his vehicle and hitting a train early Saturday. Police say that 41-year-old Billy Simpson was driving drunk near the intersection of Locust Street and Highway 61. According to a report, Simpson’s vehicle hit the curb, flipped over end to end, and collided with a rail car. The vehicle came to rest on its roof and Dubuque Fire officials had to extricate him from it. Simpson was taken to Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. He was cited with operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and operating without a valid driver’s license.