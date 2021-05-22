Link to Lake Secures $1 Million in Improvements to Rainier Beach’s Be’er Sheva Park
After years of community efforts, it looks like Rainier Beach is finally going to get its beach. Be’er Sheva Park, the South Seattle neighborhood’s premier public waterfront access location, will be getting a makeover, thanks to the efforts of the Rainier Beach Link to Lake group. The volunteer-led group has worked since 2016 to engage the Rainier Beach community and collect feedback for how to improve the park, create a comprehensive design plan implementing the ideas, organize volunteer-led fundraising events, and successfully apply for grants that can finance the work.southseattleemerald.com