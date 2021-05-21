newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Cooking with Robert St. John

By Robert St. John
leader-call.com
 5 days ago

The more time I spend as a parent, the more I appreciate my mother and the job she did raising my brother and me. I’ve had it easy. Her road was much tougher. She married at 21 and was widowed at 33. She was left with two boys, a house under construction and an art degree. She scaled back the house plans, went back to school, got her master’s degree, taught private art lessons and sold her art to friends, at art festivals and in gift shops to keep us afloat in the first few years after his death.

www.leader-call.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert St. John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Art Festivals#Assisted Living#Food Drink#Home Cooking#Master#School Friends#Art#Chicken Recipe#Johns Bayou#Continue Cooking#Loving Grandparents#Mother#Breakfast#Church#Happy Family#Perry County#Private Art Lessons#Lentils Recipe#Gift Shops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Religionduboiscountyherald.com

St. John Lutheran Church Grilled Chicken Dinners

St. John Lutheran Church (located one half mile west of New Boston) will be selling grilled chicken dinners on Saturday, June 12 from 3-7 p.m. CST. The dinners will be carry out only. Dinners consist of grilled chicken, choice of potato salad (German or American), green beans, and slaw for $10. There is also home baked bread for $5, 1 pound of potato salad for $3.50, 2 pounds of potato salad for $7, pies (cherry, apple, pecan, rhubarb, and coconut cream) for $9.
Family RelationshipsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ROBERT ST. JOHN: Mom didn't have it easy raising two boys

The more time I spend as a parent, the more I appreciate my mother and the job she did raising my brother and me. I’ve had it easy. Her road was much tougher. She married at 21 and was widowed at 33. She was left with two boys, a house under construction, and an art degree. She scaled back the house plans, went back to school, got her master's degree, taught private art lessons, and sold her art to friends, at art festivals and in gift shops to keep us afloat in the first few years after my dad's death.
Danforth, ILthegilmanstar.com

St. John’s Lutheran Plans For Bible School

St. Johns Lutheran Church, Danforth, is inviting children to a summer vacation Bible school event called “Concrete and Cranes: Building on the Love of Jesus” to be held at St. Johns from June 1-4 . At Concrete and Cranes’ students will discover that Jesus’ love provides a foundation that will...
Food & DrinksKPVI Newschannel 6

A great day as we visit John Cook’s garage!

Breakfast with the FIN MAN (Rollin’ With The FIN MAN IV) on Saturday, May 15, was everything we could have hoped for and more! Moderate temperatures, only light rain late in the day, a great group of people, a very satisfying meal and plenty of great ‘eye candy’ at John Cook’s garage!
Portland, ORnewschoolbeer.com

StormBreaker Brewing St. Johns turns 3, and releases a Tripel

N. Portland’s StormBreaker Brewing St. Johns pub turns 3 years old this weekend. Founded in 2013 on N. Mississippi Ave. in the former Amnesia Brewing space, the successful brewpub opened a second location in the downtown area of St. Johns in May of 2018 and it quickly became a hit in that community as well. Starting this Friday, the casual anniversary celebration kicks off with the tapping of a new beer - CaTHREEdral Park Tripel.
CelebritiesSea Coast Echo

St. Vincent's cooking lesson ended 'terribly'

Taylor Swift taught St. Vincent how to cook - but she did a "terrible" job replicating the dish. The 38-year-old singer - whose real name is Annie Clark - has revealed how her famous friend gave her a kitchen masterclass but she didn't manage to take the culinary lesson on board.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Robert Irvine's Go-To Ribs Cooking Method Has This Surprising Step

Robert Irvine should title this episode "Ribs Impossible" because this crazy idea might just make the tastiest ribs ever. The celebrity chef recommends putting spare ribs in plastic wrap, then wrapping them in foil (via Robert Irvine). One fan on Twitter was skeptical of this method asking Irvine, "You put ribs wrapped in plastic wrap in the oven? doesn't it melt?" The chef responded to the question explaining, "The plastic wrap is at low heat and WILL NOT melt or go k to food FYI .. all good I wouldn't tell you to do it if it did .. enjoy."
Hometown, ILwgnradio.com

Photos: St. John, Your Hometown

St. John, Indiana is a peaceful town of quiet neighborhoods within easy reach of larger urban areas. Check out the photos for a taste of why this is a town you can call home.
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

St. Johns Lutheran confirms 16 youth

There were 16 young adults confirmed Sunday, May 2 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. Confirmation is a public rite of the church, preceded by two years of in-depth instruction designed to help baptized Christians understand the full meaning of being a Christian in today’s world. For more...
Recipescincinnatimagazine.com

The May Festival’s Robert Porco Loves Cooking as Much as He Loves Singing

Visit Robert Porco’s “Bob’s Kitchen” page on the May Festival’s website for his favorite recipes and maybe prepare a dish or two while you listen to this year’s festivities online (starting May 21). How did you get into cooking?. Eating has always been one of the great pleasures of my...
Rosenberg, TXFort Bend Herald

St. John's United Church of Christ

St. John's United Church of Christ located at 1513 West Street at Avenue M in Rosenberg, (281-342-5159; http://www.stjohnsunitedchurchofchrist.org) will hold worship services at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday with the Rev. Felix Carrion delivering the morning message entitled, "The Ascension of the Lord." CDC guidelines of social distancing and the wearing of faces are being followed when inside of the building.
Saint Cloud, MNwjon.com

Paul Robert Opatz, 66, St. Cloud

Anyone who knew Paul Opatz will be shocked and saddened with the news of his unexpected death on Wednesday, May 19th. Paul was known for his constant generosity, warmth and humor. He radiated happiness and optimism, and his unfailing good cheer enriched the lives of so many. He also suffered from severe and debilitating pain, which often went unnoticed to those around him, and which led him to end his life prematurely. The loss of Paul is devastating, but the goodness and joy that he shared will live on.
Orlando, FLvieravoice.com

St. John, other churches resumes services, ministries

The Diocese of Orlando has allowed its churches – including St. John the Evangelist Catholic Community in Viera – to re-open its doors and resume all things normal. Full services resumed at St. John on Pentecost Sunday, May 23. A little over a year ago – March 19, 2020 –...
Deland, FLhometownnewsvolusia.com

Fishing with Dan: The passing of a St. Johns River legend

Sadly, I must report that on May 1 Rick Rawlins left us suddenly at age 72. For more than 50 years, Rick and his family ran The Highland Park Fish Camp west and north of DeLand. In the process, they made Lake Woodruff and the river a national fishing destination for those seeking lunker largemouth bass and slabsided speckled perch.
Welaka, FLocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunset At Welaka Lodge On The St. Johns River

Check out this beautiful sunset at the Welaka Lodge on the St. John’s River. What a beautiful night. The water was still and the sky was absolutely gorgeous. Thanks to Theresa VanBuren for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Potato Salad

Here’s a classic potato salad recipe I grew up with. Sweetened with a little sweet relish, rich baked potatoes and sour cream will make this potato salad your new favorite!. 1) Cut the baked potatoes and hard boiled eggs into bit size pieces and add them to a large bowl along with the freshly chopped chives.
RecipesNew Castle News

COLUMN BY DAVE LOBECK: Enjoy bacon-wrapped smoked pork tenderloin with spicy salsa

I love pork tenderloin. It’s basically a culinary clean canvas. Most pork is. The pork tenderloin is basically the filet mignon of pork. It is lean, tender and delicious. You’ll find when you buy a pork tenderloin, as opposed to the larger (and less expensive per pound) pork loin, it normally comes in two pieces. In today’s recipe, I treat the two pieces as one piece by tying them together with butcher’s string.