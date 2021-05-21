Cooking with Robert St. John

The more time I spend as a parent, the more I appreciate my mother and the job she did raising my brother and me. I’ve had it easy. Her road was much tougher. She married at 21 and was widowed at 33. She was left with two boys, a house under construction and an art degree. She scaled back the house plans, went back to school, got her master’s degree, taught private art lessons and sold her art to friends, at art festivals and in gift shops to keep us afloat in the first few years after his death.