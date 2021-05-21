‘The Flash’ First Look: See Jordan Fisher as Barry & Iris’ Future Son Impulse (PHOTO)

The CW has released photos for "Family Matters, Part 2", the eleventh episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday, May 25th, will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) continuing to deal with the dangerous Speed Force (Michelle Harrison), a situation that became even more serious when, with the help of the Deon/the Still Force (Christian Magby), she took out Iris (Candice Patton) Alexa/Fuerza (Sara Garcia) and Bashir/Psych (Ennis Esmer) at the end of this week's "Family Matters, Part 1." From the looks of things in the photos, Barry will work with Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to try to figure out how to stop the Speed Force.