Louisiana State

Louisiana lawmakers weigh how to spend newfound money

By David Jacobs
The Center Square
 4 days ago
(The Center Square) – Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has proposed paying for a looming $400 million state obligation in cash, rather than borrowing the money. Lawmakers are able to consider the option now that they’re in the unfamiliar position of being relatively flush thanks to better-than-expected tax collections and federal aid. Raises for teachers and a spending increase for the state’s court system also are on the wish list.

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news.

