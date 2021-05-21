Testing a Player’s Poker IQ: When and What to Get Out of It
There are a number of ways to go out and discover someone’s IQ, but discovering someone’s poker IQ is a whole different story. There are websites out there that will help a player find out what level a player’s Texas Hold’em level is at, and these listed below are the best even free. Whether its through Pokerspace’s free online poker school or taking the very long Donkey Test there are ways to discover just where a player is at in their poker education.mymmanews.com