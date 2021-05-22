newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, IA

UI: Over 50% of Johnson County residents fully vaccinated

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson County has reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone, as over half of all Johnson County residents are now fully inoculated. That information was included in the latest COVID-19 vaccination update from the University of Iowa. According to Friday’s update, 50.16% of Johnson County residents have successfully completed their vaccinations…either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 6.83% have had one dose of the two-dose vaccines. That’s over 75,000 Johnson Country residents who have received either partial or complete inoculations.

www.1630kcjj.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Johnson County, IA
Government
Johnson County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
County
Johnson County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The University Of Iowa#Coronavirus Uiowa Edu#Johnson County Residents#Quarantine#Separate People#Self Isolation#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

Third Johnson County supervisor candidate added to race

A third candidate has joined the race for an open seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Brian Campbell, who lives on Sand Road south of Iowa City, was able to collect enough signatures to join the race as an independent. He joins Democrat Jon Green of Lone Tree and Republican Phil Hemmingway of rural West Liberty on the ballot. Green and Hemmingway were named their respective parties’ nominees at recent county conventions. Friday was the deadline for independent candidates to file. Candidates have until noon Monday to withdraw.
Iowa City, IAthegazette.com

University of Iowa starts vaccinating kids ages 12-15

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa Health Care officially expanded its COVID-19 vaccination effort Thursday to add newly-approved tweens and early teens, administering first shots to the 12-15 age group at a clinic in its Iowa River Landing location. The UIHC clinic to vaccinate those children with the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech...
Johnson County, IAthegazette.com

Hemingway is the best pick for Johnson County supervisor

In the November 2020 general election Phil Hemingway ran for an open seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Hemingway received 26,661 votes. Immediately prior to that election the registered Republicans totaled 18,092. That means at least 8,569 voters, who were not Republicans, recognized the merits of Hemingway's candidacy. It proves many voters are not enamored with big spending, heavy regulating policies of the current Supervisors.
Johnson County, IAnorthlibertyiowa.org

Voter Information for June 8, 2021, Special Election

A regular election will be held on June 8, 2021, which will elect a candidates to fill a partial term expiring Dec. 31, 2022, for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors after Janelle Rettig resigned. A list of candidates is available from from the Johnson County Auditor. Local, state and...
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

Former Lone Tree Mayor nominated to run for open Johnson County Supervisors seat

Former Lone Tree Mayor Jon Green emerged as the Democratic candidate chosen to run for the open seat on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. It took three rounds of voting for Green to secure the nomination Tuesday night as Johnson County Democratic delegates met at the Fairgrounds. Convention rules require a candidate to receive a majority vote to win. He received 105 of the 281 votes in the first round, with Susan Vileta being eliminated. In the second round, Green got 116 of 281 votes, with Scott Finlayson eliminated. In the closely-contested third round, Green edged the remaining candidate, Coralville city councilor Meghan Foster, 139-137.
Johnson County, IAKCJJ

Johnson County Public Health works to vaccinate 16+ year-olds at area high schools

Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) is offering all area private and public high schools the option to hold on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for those 16 years of age and older. So far, the Iowa City Community School District, the Clear Creek Amana School District, the Solon Community School District, and Hillcrest Academy are all participating. Among the groups and agencies administering the vaccines are Johnson County Public Health, Towncrest Pharmacy, the Visiting Nurses Association and the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Iowa City, IADaily Iowan

Navigating and negotiating in an unsupportive system

When Nicole Johnson had her now-4-year-old son, she thought she would have the time and energy to do everything an “ideal mom” in her eyes would: work full-time, make organic food, and breastfeed for two years, among other things. However, she didn’t see herself falling into the “default parent” role...
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Hemmingway tabbed as GOP nominee for county supervisor

Johnson County Republicans have chosen their candidate for an open seat on the Board of Supervisors. Former Iowa City School Board member Phil Hemmingway had initially said he didn’t want to be nominated to run for the seat vacated by supervisor Janelle Rettig last month. But 11 of 19 delegates named Hemmingway as their candidate during a special meeting Saturday at the Miller Learning Center on Keokuk Street in Iowa City. Hemmingway will go on to face at least one Democratic challenger for the open seat, which has 20 months remaining on the term.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Grow Solar hosts Zoom meeting for adding solar systems to properties

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids is partnering for the third time in a solar group-purchase opportunity. Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties is an education and group-purchasing program for solar photovoltaic systems. The program uses community outreach, education, and increased affordability to help local property owners add solar systems to their properties.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Iowa on Wednesday added 138 new COVID-19 cases and two new, confirmed deaths. The new numbers bring the state’s to number of COVID-19 cases since March 2020 to 366,131 and its death toll to 5,962, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Iowa’s seven-day average for new cases was...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa adds 373 virus cases, one death on Tuesday

Iowa added 373 new COVID-19 cases and one new, confirmed death Tuesday. The new numbers bring the state’s case total to 365,993 and death toll to 5,960, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Iowa’s seven-day average for cases was 367 as of Tuesday. The average for deaths was...