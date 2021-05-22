UI: Over 50% of Johnson County residents fully vaccinated
Johnson County has reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone, as over half of all Johnson County residents are now fully inoculated. That information was included in the latest COVID-19 vaccination update from the University of Iowa. According to Friday’s update, 50.16% of Johnson County residents have successfully completed their vaccinations…either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 6.83% have had one dose of the two-dose vaccines. That’s over 75,000 Johnson Country residents who have received either partial or complete inoculations.www.1630kcjj.com