Greetings from Gaylord Texan Resort!

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

We are excited to officially welcome summer as we open our 18th annual SummerFest event, taking place Friday, May 21 – Monday, September 6th, 2021. The highly anticipated summer program combines the excitement of immersive aquatic experiences with a delicious line-up of culinary and beverage offerings, soothing spa treatments, and an itinerary full of themed programming inclusive of live entertainment, family-friendly shows and activities, and much more.

thekatynews.com
