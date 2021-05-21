Greetings from Gaylord Texan Resort!
We are excited to officially welcome summer as we open our 18th annual SummerFest event, taking place Friday, May 21 – Monday, September 6th, 2021. The highly anticipated summer program combines the excitement of immersive aquatic experiences with a delicious line-up of culinary and beverage offerings, soothing spa treatments, and an itinerary full of themed programming inclusive of live entertainment, family-friendly shows and activities, and much more.thekatynews.com