Gov. Ralph Northam has proclaimed May as Business Appreciation Month in Virginia. "Businesses of all sizes have navigated unprecedented challenges over the past year, and our Administration has worked hard to provide them with the relief they need to emerge even stronger," Northam said. "As we turn the corner and look ahead to a post-pandemic future, we will continue doing everything we can to welcome new businesses to our Commonwealth, help existing businesses grow, and ensure Virginia remains the best place in the country to do business."