newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA play-in tournament 2021: How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies today, playoffs this weekend

By julesmenten
californianewstimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe· NBA regular season Is over, and now the real fun begins. While the top eight teams from the Eastern and Western conferences have played off over the past few years, the new 2021 season is a special play-in tournament to capture the last two playoff spots in each region.

californianewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Games#Nba Tv#Weekend Warriors#The Warriors#Nba Schedule#Final Round#Eastern#Western#Espn#Tnt#Abc#First Round Match#Golden State Warriors#Nba Playoffs#Portland Trail Blazers#Atlanta Hawks#La Lakers#Nba Com#Sling Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBArotogrinders.com

NBA Play-In Predictions: Spurs vs. Grizzlies, Warriors vs. Lakers Picks

Sloan Piva previews two more games of the NBA play-in tournament, starting with the Spurs vs Grizzlies, followed by the Warriors vs. Lakers. Can Steph Curry beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Follow along for NBA odds and betting picks. For the second-consecutive season, the NBA is hosting a play-in...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NBA Western Conference playoff race, standings watch: Trail Blazers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Spurs notch wins

It’s down to the final week of the NBA regular season, and the jockeying for positioning in the Western Conference playoff race continues. The sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers (40-29) shook off the Houston Rockets for a 140-129 victory on Monday to move within a half game of the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks (40-28). The Blazers also took a 1 1/2-game lead over the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers (38-30). Both the Mavericks and Lakers were idle on Monday and next play Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBABleacher Report

Blazers Clinch No. 6 Seed in 2021 NBA Playoffs; Will Face Nuggets in 1st Round

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the postseason and avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process. Portland clinched its spot in the playoffs Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets. Here is a look at where the Trail Blazers stack up in the Western Conference playoff and...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Grizzlies to play for a playoff spot

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas positioned himself to go up for the opening tipoff with his right hand then slyly used his left hand – while hooking Spurs center Jonas Valanciunas with his right hand – to bat the ball to Memphis’ side. The Grizzlies were a step ahead of San Antonio nearly all night, winning the 9-10 play-in game 100-96 Wednesday at home. Memphis will travel to face the loser of Lakers-Warriors on Friday to determine the No. 8 seed. The Grizzlies are gaining major experience in these single-elimination play-in games, having lost to the Trail Blazers last year.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...
NBAfloridanewstimes.com

Grizzlies or Warriors: Who Should Utah Jazz Want to Play?

This article is first Jazz insider Newsletter. Sign up every Thursday to receive your newsletter in your inbox. Utah Jazz playoff opponents will be decided on Friday. If you’re a jazz fan, it’s time to do your best to become a Memphis Grizzlies fan. The Golden State Warriors and Grizzlies...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoffs: Play-in tournament TV schedule, live stream, start times, how to watch online, matchups, results

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is all wrapped up, but before the postseason can officially begin there's still games left to be played to determine the final seeds in both conferences. After doing a trial run of a play-in game last year in the Orlando bubble, the league adopted a play-in tournament for this season that involves teams seeded No. 7-10 to fight for their chance to get to the playoffs.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament. With Curry scoring 17 of his 46 points, the Warriors appeared to take command of the game in the third quarter, but Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback. The Grizzlies went up by two twice after that, before Poole nailed his momentum-changing 3-pointer.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...