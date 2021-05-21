Charles Eaks
Charles Eaks, 71, of Ovett died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Merit Health in Jackson. He was born Thursday, Sept. 15, 1949 in Dekalb. Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Brown Cemetery. Brother Steve Kelly, Brother Billy Dowdy and Brother Mike Aultman will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.www.leader-call.com