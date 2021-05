Paz was a golden chihuahua with crooked teeth who smelled. But as Jack Hammett, formerly of the Laurel Leader-Call, has said, she came home stinkin’. We haven’t known exactly where she came from or why she seemed to love us so much, but we’re sure glad she was part of our home. Paz liked to burrow in blankets and always wanted to be right next to you. While she was small, she was mighty and barked away any intruders (or weird sounds in the night).