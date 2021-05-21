newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

8 Top-Rated Shop Vacs for Cleaning Messy Garages

By Hearst Autos Gear Team
CAR AND DRIVER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarages are meant to get dirty—they're the royal stable for your motorized workhorses, after all. With that comes dirt, leaves, and all kinds of other yuckiness. Now, you could sweep it up with a broom like some medieval bumpkin, or jump into the 21st century with a wet/dry vacuum—affectionately known as a shop vac.

www.caranddriver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vac#Broom#Dry Cleaning#Leaves#Cleaning Messy Garages#Amazon Com#Dirt#Liquids#Brand#Ratings
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Motor1.com

This Totally Normal-Looking House For Sale Has A 25-Car Garage

House buying can be a menial task but if you're a car nut with several vehicles to consider, that can be a headache. So what's your ultimate dream house? A conservative yet nifty six-car garage under $400K? A posh and incredibly convenient trackside garage in Minnesota? Or maybe you want to splurge and go all-in for the gorgeous Aston Martin-designed home that has a 2,000-foot-long driveway?
Food & DrinksPosted by
SPY

Car Floor Protectors That Cost Less Than the Coffee Order You Spilled In Your Car

It’s a familiar story for many car buyers: a strict ban on eating and drinking in the brand new car quickly gives way to regular hamburger eating sessions and the occasionally spilled slushie. Those notoriously hard-to-clean fabric mats can suddenly become riddled with stains. What’s worse, those stains can result in odors. The optimal solution to protect your car is a rubber floor mat.
CarsRoad & Track

Top-Rated Work Lights for Mechanics

There's nothing more frustrating than working on cars blind. Trying to get a wrench on a bolt shrouded in darkness is a recipe for inventive swearing. Thankfully, there are many styles of bright LED lights you can buy for whatever automotive job you have in the garage. Ranging from headlamps...
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

9 Editor-Approved Products That Take the Struggle Out of Cleaning Your Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning the bathroom isn’t exactly the most glamorous task on your to-do list. However, as a haven for germs and bacteria, it’s one of the most important places to keep clean. With this in mind, if you’re anything like us at Apartment Therapy, you know that keeping a collection of the best bathroom cleaning products in your kit is a must for making this chore as easy as possible. We’re all about finding the best products for your home, and we’ve come across some gems in the cleaning world that we feel have changed the game. We polled our staff for their favorite bathroom cleaning products and rounded up 10 essentials everyone should have in their home. From our go-to cleansers to tools like sponges and an electric bathtub scrubber that takes the back-breaking labor out of scrubbing the tub, check out our favorites below.
LifestyleCNET

Save $60 on a top-rated hybrid air fryer and convection oven

If you've been eyeing an air fryer, a hybrid countertop oven like the Chefman Toast-Air will give you serious value. Most solo air fryers with cooking baskets are fine but you'll have limited capacity, limited functionality and perhaps most annoyingly, you won't generally be able to see the progress of your food without opening it. Not so with the Chefman hybrid air fryer, convection and toaster oven, which is currently down $60 to just $90 today at Best Buy.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

FYI: These Top-Rated Air Fryers Are All On Sale

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Shopping contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Air fryer sales have skyrocketed over the past few years thanks to their convenient, easy-to-use features and overall health...
ElectronicsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Handy hand and stick vacs

Spring-cleaning can be time-consuming. But one easy way to stay on top of debris on your floors is with a small vacuum, like a stick or hand vac. Consumer Reports runs these little helpers through a battery of tests to see which leave the rest in the dust. CR has...
LifestylePosted by
People

People Are ‘Floored’ By the Amount of Dirt and Hair This Bissell Vacuum Sucks Up — and It’s on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There's no question about it: Your pets are furry family members that know you better than humans. While you love your pet, one thing you'll never understand? All the hair, spilled litter, and tracked-in dirt that they manage to drag in the house. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have been there and are "absolutely blown away" by the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus vacuum cleaner that's currently $50 off on Amazon.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

This $10 Find Makes Cleaning My Tub So Much Less of a Chore (and Gets It Sparkling Clean!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Like anywhere else in the house that gets a ton of traffic, the bathtub is one of those areas that requires frequent and thorough cleaning. Whether you prefer quick showers or long, luxurious baths, there’s just no way of getting around the necessity to rid your tub of that stubborn soap scum that builds up throughout the week. It’s a tough task, but somebody’s got to do it. Recently, I learned about a powdered cleaning product: Tub Scrub from the Green Laundress, an eco-friendly brand that could supposedly get things spotless with very little effort on my part. Hoping that this tub cleaner wouldn’t be an energy drain, I decided to give it a try. And it turned out to be a game-changer in so many ways.
ShoppingPosted by
People

This Cottage-Style Corner Shelf Gives Small Homes Extra Storage, and It’s Just $13 with This Secret Code

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Living in a small home is perfect for anyone who wants to live a minimalist lifestyle. However, small-home dwellers know that it also means there's less space for, well, everything. Whether you're looking for extra storage in your living room, bathroom, or kitchen, Amazon shoppers say the TuoxinEM Caddy Corner Shelf will make a "great addition to tight spaces." You can get it now with a secret code for just $13.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Cool off with Dyson's Pure Cool Tower air purifier on sale for $100 off

It's awesome that we can go outside now and eat at restaurants and do stuff like that, but I think it's also reminding some of us that allergies are a pain. And also, it's hot out and heat sucks. Do something about both of those things with the Dyson TP04 Pure Cool Tower air purifier and fan, which is down to $449.99 at Best Buy. That is $100 off what it normally sells for, and you can still find it going for $550 at other retailers like Home Depot. This price is so good it's even better than refurbished versions being sold at Walmart. Dyson's devices don't go on sale very often, and the last price drop we saw was nearly a year ago. The sale won't last long either since it's part of Best Buy's deals of the day.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Shoppers are going wild for this new $12 cleaning buy - and it promises sparkling floors, odour-free rooms and fresh clothes for WEEKS

A cult cleaning product that has gone viral around the world is finally launching in Coles supermarkets across Australia. Downy Multi-purpose Scent Beads gained a huge following on social media after customers claimed they leave floors sparkling, rooms clean and clothes fresh for weeks. Demand is highest for the $12...