newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

C.J. Redding

Mountain Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC.J. Redding, 39, went home on May 19, 2021 after a yearlong illness of an undetected infection. Clayton James Redding III was born on June 30, 1981 in Knoxville, Tennessee. C.J. loved the sport of football. He played K-8th with Pigeon Forge Tigers and continued on through his senior year at Gatlinburg Pittman High School. He graduated from GPHS in the class of 1999. C.J. graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor’s degree in Marine Biology. C.J. was also a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. C.J.’s greatest gift was his love of life, family, and dear friends. C.J.’s greatest joy was his love for his wife Katie and his children.

www.themountainpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Obituaries
City
Gatlinburg, TN
City
Kodak, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Senior Year#Pigeon Forge Tigers#Gphs#Marine Biology#New Hope Church#Tribute Store#Dallas Cowboys#Grandfather#Nieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Personal Side of Dwight Kessel

He has led a full and varied life. Knox County’s first County Executive was very active in his church. A member of First Baptist Church Knoxville, Dwight Kessel was elected deacon in 1978, served as trustee for 15 years, was a member of the ushering and welcoming committee for 21 years, and taught a Sunday School class for 20 years. As a former member of Church Street United Methodist Church, he served as Sunday School Superintendent and taught Sunday School for ten years. He served on the WORD for Living Board (Dr. Ferguson’s Radio & TV Program).
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Knoxville, TNwymt.com

Knoxville couple finds thousands of cicadas in backyard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading Tennessee. Knoxville couple Rachel and Danny Machette recently found thousands of cicadas in the yard at their home. “They were just everywhere, crawling up the wall, up the trees, up the grass, up the fence. it was pretty...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Kid A’ Riffic Fun coming to Knoxville city parks this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Editor's Note: The video above is from a Kid A'Riffic Fun event in Market Square in 2019. Looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer?. Starting in June, the City of Knoxville Office of Special Events and Parks and Recreation will host Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park in eight different City parks.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Knoxville as of Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Knoxville: 1. 300 Prosperity Dr #103 865-246-0143; 2. 9203 Kingston Pike 423-822-5942; 3. 1616 Choto Markets Way (865) 766-4424; 4. 2021 N Broadway (865) 525-4189; 5. 8622 Asheville Hwy (865) 933-3441; 6. 5908 Washington Pike #102 (865) 525-4967; 7. 4325 Asheville Hwy East (865) 524-3326; 8. 315 Gill Ave 865-246-3012; 9. 7466 Oak Ridge Hwy 865-769-8326; 10. 2217 N Broadway (865) 525-4629; 11. 9501 S Northshore Dr (865) 693-6932; 12. 9161 Middlebrook Pike (865) 690-3386; 13. 4409 Chapman Hwy (865) 573-9906; 14. 6702 Clinton Hwy (865) 947-6892; 15. 4414 Asheville Hwy (865) 521-2926; 16. 9225 Kingston Pike (865) 985-7970; 17. 189 Brooklawn St (865) 671-7920; 18. 5201 N Broadway St (865) 686-1020; 19. 4918 Kingston Pike (865) 588-8013; 20. 2419 Washington Pike 865-524-3453; 21. 3909 W Martin Mill Pike (865) 577-5533; 22. 8848 Cedar Springs Ln STE 100 865-769-5180; 23. 9352 Park West Blvd 865-374-6159; 24. 11656 Parkside Dr (865) 675-3073; 25. 2010 Town Center Blvd (865) 470-0725; 26. 2429 University Commons Way (865) 522-6462; 27. 2920 Knoxville Center Dr 865-637-2582; 28. 8435 Walbrook Dr 865-694-2168; 29. 1924 Alcoa Hwy 865-305-6225; 30. 4127 E Emory Rd 865-922-5234; 31. 2559 Willow Point Way 865-560-0135; 32. 7810 Oak Ridge Hwy 865-690-5357; 33. 4935 Millertown Pike 865-867-3031; 34. 8950 Kingston Pike 865-694-1186; 35. 2400 N Broadway 865-544-0123; 36. 4001 Chapman Hwy 865-573-0081; 37. 9536 S Northshore Dr 865-694-0827; 38. 121 N Northshore Dr 865-588-6755; 39. 5006 N Broadway St 865-688-1812; 40. 6920 Maynardville Pike 865-922-6437; 41. 9200 Middlebrook Pike 865-531-0033; 42. 4423 Asheville Hwy 865-546-3987; 43. 6777 Clinton Hwy 865-938-6760; 44. 7550 Norris Fwy 865-922-6031; 45. 7420 Chapman Hwy 865-577-2596; 46. 8445 Walbrook Dr 865-690-8986; 47. 3051 Kinzel Way 865-544-7710; 48. 10900 Parkside Dr 865-777-5171; 49. 3120 McKamey Rd 865-340-4509;
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Knoxville Tree Board sponsoring webinar tonight

The Knoxville Tree Board presents the workshop, “Birds and the Bees: How Trees Reproduce,” on Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Guest speaker Nick St. Sauveur, of Cortese Tree Specialists, will speak about the anatomy of flowers, all about pollination, and who are the pollinators. The webinar is...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Knoxville, TNArkansas Online

Vitello: My fault in flare-up with DVH

SEC Network cameras showed a brief, heated postgame exchange between University of Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn and Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello moments after the No. 1 Razorbacks won their weekend series with a 3-2 victory over the No. 5 Volunteers on Sunday in Knoxville, Tenn. The verbal flap concerned...
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 17

May 17, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “Reverends L.F. Drake and J.S. Petty will preach to Urbanna Chapel, near Limestone Depot, on Wednesday night the 22nd inst. – also on the following day, should the weather be favorable.”. “Rev. L.F. Drake will hold a Sacramental Meeting at Chucky...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Gun Violence: The Community Speaks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 will dedicate a week-long coverage to the gun violence issue that is taking it’s toll on Knoxville. We will hear from Austin-East Magnet High School students on how hard the past 4 months have been after losing five classmates. “Five students that go to...
Tennessee StateMountain Press

Friends of Tennessee's Babies with Special Needs serves Sevier families

There is often a lot that goes into caring for a child with special needs or developmental delays. Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs is there to help. The organization was started by Don Thompson after a meeting with families being served by the statewide education program for children birth to age 3 who have a developmental delay.