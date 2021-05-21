C.J. Redding
C.J. Redding, 39, went home on May 19, 2021 after a yearlong illness of an undetected infection. Clayton James Redding III was born on June 30, 1981 in Knoxville, Tennessee. C.J. loved the sport of football. He played K-8th with Pigeon Forge Tigers and continued on through his senior year at Gatlinburg Pittman High School. He graduated from GPHS in the class of 1999. C.J. graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor’s degree in Marine Biology. C.J. was also a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. C.J.’s greatest gift was his love of life, family, and dear friends. C.J.’s greatest joy was his love for his wife Katie and his children.www.themountainpress.com