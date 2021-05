Winton Enloe and his wife were a little worried about how the Japanese would accept them when the Presbyt- erian Board of Missions assigned then to Hiro- shima, Japan in 1961. After all, this was the very city in which the United States detonated the first of two nuclear weapons only 16 years earlier. By the time they arrived the city had been completely rebuilt, and the mayor of Hiroshima told them he thought the Japanese would receive them cordially.