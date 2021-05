Biden administration wants to ensure growth, progress. Mitch McConnell and his sycophants are at it again, blocking progress and relief for the working population while defending a recent massive tax reduction for corporations and the wealthy. That 2017 tax bill is exactly the error made by the last four Republican administrations. The repeated assertion that “trickle down” economics will work, has in every case added to significant government tax revenue loss, increasing the debt. In this instance, $2 trillion according to the CBO and several independent institutes.