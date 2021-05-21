Jacolyn (Jackie) Rawlins Smith, 88, of Griffin, passed away on May 20, 2021. The daughter of the late Thomas E. and Eva Clower Rawlins, of Stone Mountain, she was a graduate of Stone Mountain High School and Georgia College for Women in Milledgeville. After completing her college course work, she moved to McRae for student teaching where she met and married Jack Clinton Smith Sr. After moving to Griffin in the late 1950s, the couple raised two sons, Clint and Andy Smith.