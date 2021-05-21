newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

Jacolyn (Jackie) Rawlins Smith

Griffin Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacolyn (Jackie) Rawlins Smith, 88, of Griffin, passed away on May 20, 2021. The daughter of the late Thomas E. and Eva Clower Rawlins, of Stone Mountain, she was a graduate of Stone Mountain High School and Georgia College for Women in Milledgeville. After completing her college course work, she moved to McRae for student teaching where she met and married Jack Clinton Smith Sr. After moving to Griffin in the late 1950s, the couple raised two sons, Clint and Andy Smith.

www.griffindailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Mcrae, GA
City
Griffin, GA
City
Milledgeville, GA
Griffin, GA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Football Games#Elementary School#Georgia College For Women#1155 Everee Inn Road#Tribute Store#Mrs Smith#Oak Hill Cemetery#Easton#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

Gregory died just days after 24th birthday

Pvt. Tom Gregory left behind two sons too young to have memories of him and a grieving wife left with nothing but memories of him. Born and raised in Griffin, Tom was the youngest of seven children, six boys and one girl. He had a wife and two small sons...
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

Underwood received Purple Heart, Bronze Star

Pvt. Robert A. UnderwoodBorn: 1913; Died: May 8, 1944. Robert Underwood was born in 1913 to Willie Mae and Grover Clark Underwood. A partial list of his seven siblings is thought to include Thelma, Lois, Stalling and Gene. As a small child he moved with his family from North Carolina...
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

All things Griffin to be celebrated Saturday

All things Griffin will be celebrated Saturday at “May’d in Griffin” — the theme of this month’s Second Saturday event held in downtown Griffin. The Griffin Downtown Council and the Griffin Main Street Program are teaming up with the Griffin-Spalding Chamber of Commerce to highlight unique products, companies, education, music, art, as well as the people of Griffin.