newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Gibbs, Jackson named Preseason All-ACC

By SUBMITTED
Griffin Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Quez Jackson represent Georgia Tech on Athlon Sports’ 2021 preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference team, which was unveiled on Thursday. Gibbs was named first-team all-ACC as a running back and second-team as a kickoff returner, while Jackson was named fourth-team at linebacker. One...

www.griffindailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Jackson, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Return Yards#Duke Football#Notre Dame Football#Ncaa Football#Gibbs Jackson#Athlon Sports#Stanford#Penn State#Athletic#Power Five#Florida State#Atlanta Braves#Arizona State#First Team All Acc#Linebacker Quez Jackson#All America Team#All Purpose Yards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Atlantic Coast Conference
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
College Football
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.