Pike County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motorcycle accident with injuries on Highway 362 Sunday morning at 8:03 a.m. , in Hollonville. A group of six motorcycles was traveling westbound on highway 362 when one of the motorcycles made contact with another as they were negotiating a curve. This resulted in three motorcycles wrecking and causing injuries to all three riders. All of the injured are residents of Alabama and were transported for medical treatment. One individual was air lifted , while the other two were transported by ambulance to the nearest hospitals.