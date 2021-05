Clackamas elected official arrested for commercial sexual solicitation to remain in office.Clackamas Community College board member Dave Hunt ran unopposed for another four-year term in the May 18 special election, winning 90% of the vote. After the news of Hunt's arrest, David W. Kays announced his run as a write-in candidate against Hunt. Only about 10% of the votes were write-ins, according to unofficial results. In light of Hunt's arrest for commercial sexual solicitation, CCC President Tim Cook emailed students on May 7 to inform them that board members can't be terminated by the college. Hunt could still be...