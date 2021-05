UNI Wrestling Coach Doug Schwab has signed a contract extension. AD David Harris has announced the extension runs through the 2027-2028 season. Schwab was named Big 12 Coach Of The Year this season, his record in dual competition is 90-58. Schwab has coached 17 All-Americans in his tenure in Cedar Falls. The Panthers have had at least one All-American the last 8 years in a row. He has led the Panthers to top three finishes in the Big 12, three of the last 4 seasons.