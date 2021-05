The FACE Department celebrated family engagement superheroes — Aldine ISD’s 82 Family and Community Engagement Campus Liaisons — on May 17. In a superhero-themed observance, FACE Campus Liaisons were recognized in a drive-thru-style celebration. The event was a way to acknowledge all they have done this year. FACE liaisons went into overdrive this school year in particular due to the pandemic and the winter storm. They worked hard to establish and maintain relationships with our families and coordinated events to help those who needed and would benefit from it — such as drive-thrus for supplies when water was scarce, food fairs, and academic nights.