A fire Monday afternoon destroyed a garage in rural Guttenberg, but no injuries were reported. The Guttenberg Fire Department responded to a fire on Garber Road shortly after 4pm Monday. The detached garage was fully engulfed when emergency responders arrived. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and remained on scene until 8 p.m. extinguishing hot spots. Authorities say the blaze appeared to be accidental in nature. According to a press release, the homeowner was burning trash near the garage when an item exploded and sent hot embers against the garage. The structure ignited quickly due to its construction material.