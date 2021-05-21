Knight promoted to JCSD sergeant

An argument over honeybuns led to one suspect shot and on the run according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to Investigator Sgt. JD Carter with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, an altercation between Matthew Hardin and his girlfriend Amanda Braddock and her mother Angela Braddock over allegations that they had eaten his honeybuns became violent. Hardin reportedly kicked in the bedroom door where the mother and daughter had taken refuge as the situation escalated.