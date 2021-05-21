Knight promoted to JCSD sergeant
Derick Knight has been promoted from corporal to sergeant on A Squad, the Jones County Sheriff's Department announced. "We held a competitive promotion selection, with a test and interview board evaluating six JCSD candidates," Sheriff Joe Berlin said. "The stringent process led to Cpl. Knight being selected after achieving the highest scores on the letter of interest, written exam and panel interview. We are blessed to have a strong group of deputies who are dedicated to serving the residents of Jones County."