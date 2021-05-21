SummerFest 2021 Begins At Gaylord Texan Resort

A summer full of family fun and laughter kicks off today at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine. From May 21 to September 6, SummerFest 2021 will be taking place at the Gaylord Texan Resort and will feature a variety of special events inside the hotel. The Paradise Springs aquatic park has water slides, towering structures and a winding lazy river swimmers can enjoy, while the two escape rooms has attendants racing against the clock to find their way out. Young pirates and princesses can fulfill their wildest fantasies throughout the resort, and the atriums are transformed into a wild safari experience complete with animatronic animals. Gests can always take their own stuffed animals home with them thanks to the Build-A-Bear workshop that runs on the weekends.