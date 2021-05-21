newsbreak-logo
GAME RECAP: Cooper sees historic run end with pair of losses to Aledo

By Daniel Youngblood
bigcountrypreps.com
STEPHENVILLE — After edging Aledo 8-6 in the opener of their Region I-5A semifinals series Friday, the Cooper Lady Cougars saw their momentum and historic playoff run come to an abrupt end Saturday, falling 15-2 and 10-0 to the Ladycats to close their season at 26-10. The Lady Coogs, who had won their first seven playoff games by a combined score of 86-39, finally ran out of steam against Aledo, managing just seven hits between their two games Saturday.

