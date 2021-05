Chelan County Fire District 5 in Manson will receive sealed bids for; 1971 Seagrave Fire Engine-VIN #8VA114246 and a 2000 Genie Manlift-Serial #29530. Interested parties can view the (vehicle, equipment) by calling for an appointment 509-687-3222, M-F 9:00 am-5:00 pm. Sealed bids must be received at PO Box D Manson WA 98831 or hand delivered to Station 51 in Manson no later than June 8th by 4:30 pm. The (vehicle, equipment) is "As is, with no warrantee". A Bill of Sale Hold Harmless agreement must be signed after the Board of Fire Commissioners have accepted a bid to complete the sale.