650 nurses deliver strike notice to Logan Health Management

Cover picture for the articleKALISPELL, Mont. - The 650 nurses in the clinics, hospital, long-term care facility, behavioral health and home care and hospice gave notice Friday that, unless Logan Health bargains in good faith for an agreement that invests in care and jobs, they will hold an unfair labor practice strike, June 1-3. After more than a year and a half at the bargaining table calling on Kalispell Regional Healthcare/Logan Health to invest in patient care, the nurses felt they had no choice but to call for a labor strike.

