“I wish I had gotten involved in NAMA sooner,” says Katie Smith, 2021 Department of Agriculture graduate. This sentiment is shared by many students that decide to join the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) Registered Student Organization (RSO) in the Department of Agriculture at Illinois State University. This group meets weekly, from August, all the way to the marketing competition, held in April. After working all last year and having a trip to the marketing competition in San Diego canceled, student members at Illinois State were more than ready to get back to work and be as competitive as possible.