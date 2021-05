Salmon River Elementary Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration for the 2021-2022 school year will begin on Monday, May 17. Registration forms can be picked up at Door -3 in the vestibule, or accessed online at our website - www.srk12.org, under Parent Resources. If you choose to complete a hardcopy, please drop the forms off at Door -3 when completed. Another option is to fill the form out online and email it to jfreeman@srk12.org. All forms must be accompanied by a birth certificate and immunization record. If we do not have these forms with your registration, then your registration will not be complete.