Coming back home May 7, the Beckman Blazer soccer girls hosted Independence for a 5-1 win. They had dropped a 3-1 decision at Vinton-Shellsburg to open the week, May 3. According to coach Greg Keegan, “This game was pretty one-sided with us playing mostly on t4e offensive half. We had 13 shots on goal to their three in the first half alone. Isabelle Kluesner hit the first of three goals on the night from above the 18 that went above the outstretched hands of their keeper for our first goal at the 32:43 mark to make it 1-0 at half.