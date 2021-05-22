newsbreak-logo
Watch (game highlights): USA beats Panama to reach Concacaf Beach Championship semifinals

By Mike Woitalla
SoccerAmerica.com
 1 day ago

Thanks to a 4-3 quarterfinal win over Panana, the USA faces Mexico in the semifinals on Saturday for a spot at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia in August.

www.socceramerica.com
