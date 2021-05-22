Watch (game highlights): USA beats Panama to reach Concacaf Beach Championship semifinals

Here are highlights of the USA’s big win in its Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship opener Monday. Front Row Soccer editor Michael Lewis has covered 13 World Cups (eight men, five women), seven Olympics and all 24 MLS Cups. He has written about New York City FC, New York Cosmos and the U.S. national team for Newsday and has penned a soccer history column for the Guardian.com. Lewis, who has been honored by the Press Club of Long Island and National Soccer Coaches Association of America, is the former editor of BigAppleSoccer.com. He has written seven books about the beautiful game and has two more in the works, including one about the Rochester Lancers, due in 2021.