This can be a tough issue to tackle. The Sunshine State leads the nation in traffic fatalities involving at least one driver over 65, and the highest number of fatal crashes with drivers 90 or older. Many seniors are cautious, excellent drivers. But aging affects memory and decision-making processes, our vision and hearing, reaction times and other abilities needed for safe driving. Seniors and their families routinely struggle with this important question, since a car in America means independence and mobility. The best approach is to initiate a calm, caring conversation BEFORE an unsafe driving situation occurs.