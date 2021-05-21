Sward students imagine their future during virtual career day

An online Careers Fair for hospitality, travel and tourism students, to be held on 28th May, aims to rebuild their collective confidence after the trauma of Covid. For those undertaking diploma and degree programmes in hospitality and tourism, lockdown has been particularly challenging. As well as their educational experience moving online, post-graduation employment opportunities have been limited, and prospects for the future remain uncertain, despite the sector now reopening. This online event (https://oxfordculturalcollective.com/news/future-careers-fair-2021-hospitality-travel-and-tourism/">‘Future Careers Fair 2021’) provides an opportunity for leading employers and industry sector representative bodies e.g. The Tourism Society, to reassure graduates that their investment in education still provides them with outstanding career opportunities.