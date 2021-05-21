Sward students imagine their future during virtual career day

Four students in the Innovations Academy JAG-K program participated in the organization's annual Regional Career Development Conference (CDC) where students compete in events that showcase competencies attained in the JAG-K program. Sixteen schools in Region 4 submitted forty-six entries where the winners of four different areas of competition would be announced. Gabriel Nichols and Charles Scheible took first place in the Project Based Learning event. Nautica Tyson took first place on the Financial Literacy Test and Tairon Banks took second place in the Public Speaking event. In addition to the individual accomplishments, the HD Karns Innovations Academy JAG-K program took 2nd place in team awards! In past years, the Regional CDC competitions were held at a central location. This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the competitions were conducted virtually.