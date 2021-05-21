newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Sward students imagine their future during virtual career day

d123.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSward school recently held a virtual career day in order for students to become exposed to some of their future career possibilities. Much of the day is focused on allowing for career exploration while also igniting student creativity as students begin to think about their passions and how they may be able to turn those passions into careers.

d123.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Careers#Information Technology#Eagles#Sward School Principal#Students#Student Creativity#Career Exploration#Community Partners#Family Members#Pictures#Imagine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Madison, WIhngnews.com

MABA Career Day announced

The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) recently announced it will host its 7th Annual Career Day at the Parade of Homes the week of May 9. With current circumstances, Career Day will take place in a predominantly virtual setting. Building industry volunteers will be showcasing their trade via demonstrations on May 12 at the Windsor Gardens Parade of Homes site in Windsor, a Livable Community by Don Tierney.
Educationphmschools.org

Textbook return set for Virtual Students

Textbook return for Penn High School Virtual Students will begin when the students have been notified by their teachers that the classes are complete, and that the books may be turned in to the Bookstore. Virtual students can begin bringing textbooks in, once the class is completed, to the Bookstore...
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Lowell High students get glimpse into possible careers

LOWELL — This spring, Project LEARN and Lowell High School collaborated to bring local professionals, including LHS alumni, to give back to their community educating students about their career experiences and the variety of careers from which students can choose. The second annual Career Speaker Week featured 74 volunteers, visiting...
Atlanta, GAhypepotamus.com

DigitalCrafts to Host One-Day Virtual Career Fair

DigitalCrafts , an accelerated school for software engineering, cybersecurity, and UX Design, is excited to host its third virtual career fair on June 2. DigitalCrafts’ online learning experience is unlike anything you’ve experienced. With top-notch live instruction, supported by a robust learning platform, the programs have been deemed some of the best in the city. Potential candidates present will be junior-to-mid level software and web developers from DigitalCrafts’ coding bootcamp, all seeking employment.
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Skilled Professions Signing Day honors students entering in-demand careers

Be Pro Be Proud Georgia, in partnership with the Cherokee Office of Economic Development (COED), the Cherokee County School District, and Chattahoochee Technical College, hosted the first annual Skilled Professions Signing Day at The Circuit Woodstock Monday. The event celebrated 19 high school seniors representing all six Cherokee high schools...
EducationDaily Illini

Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers prepares students for college

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and their high school outreach program have helped open doors for young Latinx students looking to attend the University and participate in the engineering program. Juliana Roznowski, the chair of the high school outreach program, said that she had attended the weekend visit as...
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

TAG students design Oelwein of the future

Earlier this spring, Oelwein Middle School seventh grade TAG students, worked on a project to design a future community version of their community. They focused on Oelwein’s positive features and added infrastructure to accommodate a growing community. They also added a college and several new businesses. The students had to...
Oakton, VAPosted by
Daily Herald

Oakton to honor students during virtual commencement ceremony

Celebrate Oakton Community College's Class of 2021 by participating in the Virtual Commencement Celebration and Ceremony Monday, May 17. This year's event features a live, interactive pre-celebration at 6 p.m. with trivia, a live chat and more. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. No registration is necessary. To participate, visit...
EducationJunction City Daily Union

Students participated in annual Regional Career Development Conference

Four students in the Innovations Academy JAG-K program participated in the organization's annual Regional Career Development Conference (CDC) where students compete in events that showcase competencies attained in the JAG-K program. Sixteen schools in Region 4 submitted forty-six entries where the winners of four different areas of competition would be announced. Gabriel Nichols and Charles Scheible took first place in the Project Based Learning event. Nautica Tyson took first place on the Financial Literacy Test and Tairon Banks took second place in the Public Speaking event. In addition to the individual accomplishments, the HD Karns Innovations Academy JAG-K program took 2nd place in team awards! In past years, the Regional CDC competitions were held at a central location. This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the competitions were conducted virtually.
Travelftnnews.com

Online Careers Fair for Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Students

An online Careers Fair for hospitality, travel and tourism students, to be held on 28th May, aims to rebuild their collective confidence after the trauma of Covid. For those undertaking diploma and degree programmes in hospitality and tourism, lockdown has been particularly challenging. As well as their educational experience moving online, post-graduation employment opportunities have been limited, and prospects for the future remain uncertain, despite the sector now reopening. This online event (https://oxfordculturalcollective.com/news/future-careers-fair-2021-hospitality-travel-and-tourism/">‘Future Careers Fair 2021’) provides an opportunity for leading employers and industry sector representative bodies e.g. The Tourism Society, to reassure graduates that their investment in education still provides them with outstanding career opportunities.
Jobstroycsd.org

Career Jam helps students explore in-demand jobs

Are you thinking about your future career, but not sure where to start? Check out Career Jam this month!. Career JamTM is Live now, April 26 – May 28. Nearly 80 employers, representing the diverse range of skills needed in area workplaces, are excited to have local students of all abilities see their creative content designed to boost awareness and inspire your studies.
Iowa Stateuiowa.edu

Iowa Works Virtual Career Fair

Plan to attend and talk with area employers on the spot!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Pinal County, AZyourvalley.net

Central Arizona College students recognized during virtual awards ceremony

Central Arizona College, faculty, staff and students gathered around their computers to recognize students for their outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements during a special virtual awards ceremony May 4. For 50 years, CAC has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses and three centers...
Twin Falls, IDtribuneledgernews.com

Chobani will host first virtual career fair

TWIN FALLS — In a time where everything has gone online, Chobani is going virtual. The food company is hosting its first online job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. People team manager at Chobani Christina Kelly said the company is looking to fill dozens of positions in Twin Falls and that technology allows them to reach qualified candidates.
Platte County, MOplattecountycitizen.com

Virtual exchange connects students

Twenty Platte County High School students recently took part in a Virtual Student Exchange via Zoom, with 20 students from Truman High School in Independence. Dr. Keith Jones, principal at PCHS, had organized the Virtual Student Exchange at the previous high schools where he worked and wanted to introduce it to Platte City.
Rochester, NYrit.edu

Ph.D. students take different career paths

A scholarship from the Brazilian government led Joanna C. S. Santos to RIT and to new solutions in software security research. Now, Santos is preparing to defend her dissertation and receive her Ph.D. in computing and information sciences. This fall, Santos will join the University of Notre Dame as an assistant professor of computer science and engineering.
Collegesredlandscommunitynews.com

Bootcamp for students interested in careers in emergency medicine

A partnership between American Medical Response (AMR) and Crafton Hills College is creating a clear pathway to employment for high school students who have the interest and compassion needed to be on the front lines of emergency response. Twenty-five students will be selected to attend a free two-week boot camp...