Summer 2021 Free Meal Packages for children 18 & under

Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123 in partnership with Arbor Management Inc. will resume the summer meal program next month. Beginning June 8 and running through August 3, free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children 18 years and younger. Children and families can receive the free meals regardless of residence. Meals can be picked up on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30am-12:30pm at Door #8 at Oak Lawn-Hometown Middle School (5345 W 99th Ave)