The hacker group suspected to be behind a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline that has cut off the flow of fuel products to the U.S. East Coast released a statement Monday saying that it's goal was only to make money and not disrupt society. "Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society," the criminal hacking group known as DarkSide said in a statement posted on its web site, several news reports said. Colonial Pipeline over the weekend shut its network, which supplies around 45% of refined fuel product supply to the East Coast, to contain a threat posed by a ransomware attack. In the statement, DarkSide said it was "apolitical" and appeared to blame the attack on cybercriminal partners. It remains unclear what the hackers have demanded. Colonial Pipeline didn't immediately respond to a request for comment in response to the statement. Gasoline and oil futures had rallied in early trade, but subsequently pulled back on expectations the attack could blunt refinery demand for crude and on reports that traders had