High school baseball: Carthage defeats Watertown in Frontier League action

WATERTOWN — Aaron Luther and his Carthage baseball teammates were determined to not go quietly against rival Watertown on Friday.

After losing the first two games of the series to the Cyclones, Luther and the Comets, buoyed by the solid pitching of sophomore Gabriel James, generated positive energy from the start to record an 11-5 victory in a Frontier League “A” Division game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Carthage (4-4, 2-3) avoided a sweep in the three-game series this week against Watertown (4-6, 4-4).

“It was amazing, we went out and hit some fly balls and ground balls and never let them get in our head, we never gave up,” Luther, a junior first baseman, said. “We just kept fighting, everybody showed up today.”

“All of them are big,” Carthage coach Joe Sech said of the games against Watertown. “The biggest thing is trying to get the kids to show up and kind of clear their heads and hit the reset button. They played well.”

Luther reached base four times, including two doubles, a single and drove in two runs to pace the Comets’ 12-hit attack.

“He’s been bouncing around from third base to first,” Sech said of Luther. “The biggest thing is these guys can’t get ahead of themselves, get not too high or too low, baseball is a humbling game if you do one or the other.”

James, making his first varsity start, scattered six hits over six innings, allowing four runs, striking out five and walking three, for the win.

“I felt amazing, I actually felt really good,” James said. “I haven’t been out there in a long time, but I pitched pretty good considering I haven’t pitched in a while. Once I was more steady out there, then I started throwing strikes.”

Thomas Storms pitched the seventh for the Comets.

“He (James) pitched well and the kid we brought him in for him was a freshman,” Sech said of Storms. “(He) James did really well, he has a methodical pace, he’s slow, but then he’s quick and he throws strikes. I have a lot of trust in him.”

The Comets rebounded after they were edged 7-6 on the road against Watertown and were beaten 12-5 by the Cyclones on Wednesday in Carthage.

“(Wednesday) was a very rough day, but we regrouped and came back,” Luther said. “This was good, it got us back in the talk of sectionals.”

“We know we have a young team, but there’s no excuses,” Sech said. “We’ve had growing pains throughout the year, we make tons of mistakes, the biggest thing is keeping them up and keeping them positive. We showed we were positive today and it worked out.”

Carthage came out strong on Friday by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning as Mason Moser walked to open the game and Storms followed with an RBI single. After Storms scored on a throwing error, Luther doubled and came home on a Garrett Decillis single.

After Watertown scored twice in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by an RBI single by Eric Sanders, James settled in, allowing only one run in the fourth and one in the sixth.

The Comets struck for two runs in the third on run-scoring singles from Alex Mono and Shay Sinitiere and another in the fourth as Moser reached on an infield error and scored on Luther’s RBI groundout for a 6-3 lead.

“We had won four of our last five, so we’ve been playing pretty well,” Cyclones coach Riley Moonan said. “But we came out kind of flat to start the game and you can’t take days off. They got ahead of us early, the we scored a couple runs, but you know, we killed ourselves and had about five errors in the field. That was unfortunate.”

After Watertown drew within 6-4 in the bottom of the inning as Xavier Gaige reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error, Carthage led 7-4 on Dawson Widrick’s RBI single in the sixth.

The Comets tacked on four more runs in the seventh, keyed by RBI singles from Storms and Luther, with the other two runs scoring on errors.

“It gives us a little momentum going forward, a little more confidence,” Luther said. “Everybody’s a little more confident with their swing and their play.”

Moser led Carthage’s aggressive base running as he reached base three times, twice on walks and once on an error, and stole five bases on the day.

“I thought we ran the bases really well,” Sech said.

Sanders went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in run to lead the Cyclones and Joe McNulty and Connor Hall each doubled.

Moonan took solace that his team still won the three-game set.

“I love these series,” he said. “In college, we would play four-game series, so it kind of reminds me of that. It’s kind of in a way easier because teams can’t save their ace, you play them three times and whoever the best team is wins the series.”

We took two out of three from these guys, so that’s one of the things I talked about with the kids — ‘you can hold your heads high — you won the series.’”

Carthage will now face Indian River in a three-game series in the “A” Division, beginning Monday in Carthage.

“I don’t really pay attention to that stuff, I’d rather just get the win, the win matters more than anything else,” Luther said. “If we don’t make sectionals, that would be unfortunate, but we’re just glad to have a season.”

“It’s good for us, it’s good to keep the morale up,” James said. “If we win this, we can keep winning more and more and keep up the spirits of the team.”

Watertown hosts “B” Division leading South Jefferson at 11 a.m. today at the Fairgrounds before playing Lowville twice next week and finishing the regular season against General Brown on June 4.

“That’s what we preach here, we won the series against Indian River, we won the series against Carthage,” Moonan said. “Those are positives and we’ll work on the negatives.”